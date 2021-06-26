From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A mother, Mrs. Uche Nwachukwu has petitioned the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over what she described as improper conduct of the JAMB exam at a CCT Centre in Nsukka, Enugu State on June 19.

The woman said her son, Nwachukwu Tobechukwu Joshua had entered for the JAMB exam and was allotted the De-Blue Doves, Nkpor Junction Makurdi Road, Orba Nsukka, Enugu State with CCT No. C22502 as his centre number.

Mrs. Nwachukwu said her son on June 19, went to the centre for the exam as scheduled.

However, according to the woman, during the second paper, the generator set of the centre went off and the computer servers lost connection 30 minutes to into the exam.

Mrs. alleged that the examiner had no choice than to log out every candidate to enable for the repair of the generator set and reconnect the severs.

“All these took time to be fixed by the time they were through, the candidates were left with just three minutes and were thereafter asked to submit their papers”.

Mrs. Nwachukwu is praying JAMB to cancel and reschedule the said exam and take it to another centre ” because everybody is crying and my son has not been able to get eat since then”.

