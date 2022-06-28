By Christopher Oji

A woman leader of All Progressive Congress (APC),in Ikorodu area of Lagos,Mrs Temitope Elizabeth Abolarin, has raised the alarm over attacks on citizens by some political thugs in the axis.

The mother of two, said she was one of the victims of political harassment and threat to life by some political thugs.

According to her, the thugs were attacking people to intimidate them from supporting their principals opponents.

According to her,” I am one of the staunch supporters of Mr. Gbolahan Ogunleye, who contested for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly,under APC. I support the ideals and Philosophies of the party and also participates in sensitizing our women on the issue of politics in the area on good governance and voting for their conscience and the future of their children.

” Following my political activism, most people are not comfortable with me and other people,hence there have been series of threats to my life and that of my family. The threats had occurred on several instances. One of such was the harassment at my residence in Ikorodu on April 28, 2022 ,when two armed men made threats to me and my family giving stern warning that we should stop canvassing votes for Mr. Gbolahan. They mentioned that they were sent to kill me, but would only spare my life for the last time. They warned that if the party primaries would not favour their candidate that my family and I would pay with our lives. They dropped a threat letter and also fired gunshot into the air and warned that I must not dare them again.

” I decided to leave the residence with my family to a safe place. These same political thugs accosted my husband and I on May, 24,on our way back from an outing. My husband and I were beaten mercilessly and injured. One of the thugs fires a shot at me , but I narrowly escaped through divine intervention. We were taken to the hospital for treatment. My family has been suffering both emotional and psychological trauma due to this incident.We have been moving from one location to the other for fear of being killed.I am appealing Lagos Commissioner of Police to come to our rescue and rid Ikorodu of political thugs so that people would be allowed to excecise their franchise.