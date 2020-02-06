A house wife, Sadiya Ibrahim on Thursday prayed a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna to dissolve her 25-year-old marriage with one Sani Ibrahim for lack of love.

The complainant, a mother of 11 children and a resident of Rigasa area of Kaduna told the court that she was ready to return the N50, 000 dowry she received in exchange for her redemption.

“I cannot continue with the marriage because I would not be able to obey him again and I don’t want to disobey God,” she said.

In his defense, the defendant also a resident of Rigasa area said he had agreed with his wife’s terms but disagreed with the dowry, saying he paid her N80, 000.

The judge Malam Dahiru Bamalli after listening to both parties ordered the two parties to present their witnesses in the next adjournment in March 18. (NAN)