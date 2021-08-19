From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has ordered one Mrs Ayeni Tosin Titilayo, to be remanded at the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Ado Ekiti, for allegedly stabbing her teenage step daughter.

In his pronouncement, Magistrate Michael Faola said, “The bail of the defendant as requested by her counsel, Gbenga Ariyibi, will be considered on the next day of adjournment when the court is satisfied with the state of health of the victim.”

According to the charge, Titilayo was reasonably alleged to have stabbed her 15-year-old stepdaughter with knife on the head, thereby causing her serious injury, she is now in the hospital, receiving medical attention.

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Iyaniwura Oluwanifesimi, had earlier announced his appearance before the matter was taken over by a legal officer, from office of Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Richard Olowoyo, who informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on 5th day of August, 2021, in Iyana Emirin, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, where she occasionally assaulted her stepdaughter, contrary to and punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap C39, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Mrs Oyinade Olatunbosun, Blessing Ajileye, Usoma Adetayo and Jesutola Aladesanmi, members of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State branch, who were in the court said, they swung into action after receiving a distress call from a neighbour, informing them of the ill-treatment meted on the girl by her stepmother, the matter was reported at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ office which led to her arrest and arraignment.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence.

The case has been adjourned to August 24, for hearing.