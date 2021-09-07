A 25-year-old housewife, Lubabatu Ibrahim, on Tuesday, prayed a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, to dissolve her union with one Habibu Ibrahim, over his mental health challenge.

The complainant, who explained that the union was blessed with a child, told the court that the defendant experienced convulsion and shouts in the midnight and destroyed every item across his way.

“He doesn’t last long in bed; he spends only two minutes during sex: I have advised him to seek for medical help, but he refused,” she said.

On his part, the defendant did not deny the complainant’s claim but added that he was seeking medical help at a psychiatric hospital and takes traditional medicine for his sexual problem.

He noted that he still loves his wife and would not like their marriage to be dissolved.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered the couple to present their guardians in court on Sept. 21. (NAN)

