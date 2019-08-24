Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A housewife, Chinasa Ukaonu, has rekindled the flourishing baby trafficking otherwise known as baby factory in Imo State as she willingly sold her own baby after delivery for N500, 000.

According to the State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Ladodo, who disclosed this to newsmen through his Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday, Chinasa had left her matrimonial home with an eight-month-old pregnancy after allegedly informing her husband, Promise Ukaonu, that she was going to stay with her brother for a while at Mbaitoli.

Few days after she left, the CP said, she sent a message across to her husband informing that she had lost the pregnancy. After deceiving her husband, she proceeded to a baby factory, where she was said to have been delivered of the baby with the help of two nurses, Esomonu Dorothy and Eke Catherine.

But her husband not satisfied with the story his wife told him decided to report the matter to the police. However, on August 1, operatives of the command acting on reasonable information arrested Chinasa, who in turn named the nurses who assisted her in the delivery. According to the CP, it was in the course of their investigation that they discovered that Chinasa had sold the baby at the sum of N500, 000 to one Mrs. Chioma Amadi. Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and investigation into the case is ongoing.