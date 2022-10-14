From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nigerian Police force have confirmed the arrest of Alice Mulak of Ungean Gwari Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.

This was contained in a press release signed by the police public relations officer, DSP Nansel Ramhan on Friday send to Saturday sun via a WhatsApp message.

The release says Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 0330hrs when the deceased and his girlfriend engaged themselves in fisticuffs as a result of a misunderstanding.

The Nasarawa police command also stated that the suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the offence was consequently recovered based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi.

Saturday sun reports that the suspect has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.