Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A middle-aged woman and mother of seven, Felicia Nome, has allegedly stabbed her husband to death at Umuoru village, in Oriuzor community of Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Our reporter gathered that the incident occurred last Saturday night at the agrarian community. Trouble reportedly ensued between the couple over a bottle of beer the deceased, Joseph Nome, kept under his wife’s care but was incidentally taken away by someone else.

A neighbour told Daily Sun that prior to the fracas, the said beer was given to the deceased by Ikechukwu Edeigbo during a night party organised by the latter to appreciate some persons who accompanied him to a funeral at his in-law’s home.

He disclosed that during the event, the deceased drank from another bottle of beer belonging to an unnamed woman, but immediately he collected his share, he hurriedly went and kept it with his wife.

Unfortunately, he did not know that the bottle of beer he gave for safekeeping was taken without his consent by the woman, who felt cheated that he drank from hers.

A witness, Mr Ekuma Eze, told our reporter that as soon as the victim found out what had happened to the drink, he engaged his wife in a fight over her alleged connivance with the other woman and, in the process, a large quantity of his wife’s wares, which included bottles of local gin, pieces of fried meat, packets of cigarette and others were destroyed.

Having seen the magnitude of her losses coupled with the injuries inflicted on her, Felicia became ferocious and stabbed the husband on the neck with a broken bottle.

President of youths in the village, Mr Uchenna Nwokpoku, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect is the second wife to the slain 45-year old man.

He disclosed that Chukwuma Nwode Ogbuewu and Edeigbo had been allegedly arrested by officers from Akagu Police Division.

Felicia, who ran away after killing her husband, was later caught and handed over to the police by some youths of the area, two days later. She blamed the other woman of being the source of her ordeal.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred around 11pm last Saturday had thrown residents of the area into a state of confusion while the victim’s body was evacuated the following morning.

Police in the state could not immediately confirm the incident.