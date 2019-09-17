Christopher Oji

A woman has stabbed her husband to death for allegedly refusing to celebrate their one-year-old daughter’s birthday in Suru-Lere area of Lagos.

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Yaba are presently interrogating Stella Peter, 23, for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna, 25, to death.

The couple who were not actually married, lived together at No 2, Tejuosho Avenue, Suru-lere for three years and had a baby who just turned one.

An argument ensued between them which turned violent and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back and he bled to his death.

The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.

Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba have taken over the investigation.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime. She will be charged to court for murder.”