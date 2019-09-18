Christopher Oji

A woman has stabbed her husband to death for allegedly refusing to provide money for their one-year-Old daughter’s birthday in Surulere area of Lagos.

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, are presently interrogating Stella, 23, for stabbing her husband, Bala Haruna, 25, to death.

The couple who were not legally married, lived together at No 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere for three years and had a baby who just turned one.

An argument had ensued between the couple, which turned violent and Stella used a kitchen knife to stab Haruna in the back; he bled to death.

Stella had accused Haruna of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.

Homicide detectives from the SCIID have taken over the investigation.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime. She will be charged to Court for murder.”

In another development, Elkana, said, Vigilant police officers attached to the Area Command in Ajah, intercepted a Ford van loaded with carefully concealed packages of Indian hemp in Lagos.

He said that the van marked KRD 124 XW was intercepted about 2 am yesterday in Epe with 20 bags of the illegal substance.

According to him, the driver, Usman has been detained by the Area Commander in Ajah, ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi

Elkana, also said, that the police arrested suspected armed robbers who allegedly killed a police officer at the Igando area of the state.

He said the robbers were terrorising the people of Igando/Egan mostly at night,

According to him, they met their waterloo when they stormed Igando in three commercial motorycles, but they were arrested by the Igando Police division, led by CSP Taiwo Kasumu.

He said the deadly gang had been on the wanted list of the police for series of robberies and murder including that of a police man attached to the Amukoko division.