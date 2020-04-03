Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State police command has declared one Chinenye Okoro wanted for allegedly killing her lover, one Ifeanyi Okoro, during a misunderstanding over allegation of infidelity.

Daily Sun gathered that the jealous woman killed the man by pulling his penis till he gave up the ghost.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the man’s house in Akaeze community of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Sources in the area told Daily Sun that the two lovers were always fighting and threatening to kill each other over mutual suspicion of cheating.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi police command, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki on Thursday evening said the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime.

According to Odah ‘’on the 31/03/2020, at about 11 am, one Rose John, f, in company with one Sunday Ngwoke,m, reported at Ivo Police Division that while she was frying garri in her kitchen, she saw one Chinenye Okoro, run across her compound and jumped the fence, thereby catching her attention.

‘’That she decided to find out what happened in the neigbouring compound only to see the body of one Ifeanyi Okoro (Aka Nwaogbi) lying on the ground in front of his door post.

‘’Following the report, police detectives quickly mobilized to the scene, rushed the victim to Martha Hospital Akaeze, Ivo LGA, for medical treatment and he was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on duty. The body was deposited at Izzunna Mortuary Services LTD for preservation and autopsy’’

Odah disclosed that preliminary investigation carried out by the police revealed that the deceased was a boyfriend to the suspect and that she killed him during a misunderstanding.

The command spokesman further noted that the matter had been under investigation and that efforts were on to arrest the suspect, adding that she would be charged to court and prosecuted for the crime.