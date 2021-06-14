A pregnant woman who gave birth through caesarean section has had her medical bills in the hospital fully paid off by a non-governmental organisation, the Givers Supportive Foundation.

The Givers Supportive Foundation, established in August, 2018 by an Ile Ife Osun-born philanthropist, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, has continued to live up to its name by giving out timely financial resources to the.less. privileged and sick patients in hospitals.

The foundation’s latest charity work was at the same hospital where the boss of Givers Supportive Foundation, paid the bills of a patient suffering from Retinoblastoma or the cancer of the eyes.

On a day that will remain indelible in the mind of the newly delivered mother of a healthy baby, the chairman of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, led a delegation of the organization to do hospital outreach programme, which is in furtherance of one its objectives of enhancing the wellness of Nigerians.

Since it’s establishment in 2018, Givers Supportive Foundation has dedicated it’s time and resources to fighting the scourge of poverty, sickness and hopelessness ravaging the greater majority of the Nigerian populace

Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith is a man whose compassion and love for the less privileged ones in the society is not in doubt, given his commitment to helping and supporting the latter at any given opportunity or at short notice.

Through his pet foundation, Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith has offered a new ray of on life to many indigent Nigerians and sick patients.

In his most recent charity works, the Givers Supportive Foundation train, moved to a hospital to offer urgent and life saving financial succour to a pregnant woman just delivered of newborn baby through caesarean section.

The woman’s entire medical expenses for the surgical procedure were paid by Givers Supportive Foundation, in further demonstration of the organization’s true commitment to advancing and promoting good health among the rank and file of Nigerian at the base of the economic ladder.

Speaking while offsetting the cost for the operation, the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, stressed that one of the objectives of the organization was to offer help to the sick ones and provide relief materials to those needing quick medical interventions in hospital.

Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith said his.organisation was always ready to move swiftly to help those genuinely.in dire need of help in the hospital or elsewhere, pointing out that Givers Supportive Foundation would never live anyone who reached out to it unattended to.

According to the head of Givers Supportive Foundation, “our mission is to help those in need. Out calling is help and we will always be ready to help at any given time. All you have to do is reach out to us and we will quickly come to solve your problems with the resources at our disposal.

“What we are doing here in this hospital is what we have pledged to do when we established this organization some years back. We are happy to give this in support of paying the medical bills of this..mother of a newborn baby

“We thankful to God for using us to offer this help to you and pray that you will recover fully and quickly and return to perfect and good health condition We implore you to stay in good health and don’t do anything that will affect your treatment and recovery”, added the boss of Givers Supportive Foundation.

After paying the money for the operation, the benefiting joyful mother took spoke, praising God for using Givers Supportive Foundation to bake her out of shame and reproach.

She lavished the Givers Supportive Foundation boss with sumptuous praises, noting that she owed her delivery to the foundation.

She said that but for the intervention of the Givers Supportive Foundation that she would have remained in her bad state and thanked the benevolent head of the charity based organisation for moving quickly to pay her medical bills.

“I am so thankful for what Givers Supportive Foundation has done for me because if not for you people’s support, my condition would have worsened and life would have been tougher for me.

“But you have showered me with compassion and offered me the opportunity to have a baby by paying for the cost of operation . I am so appreciative of your efforts in my life and pray that God will continue to empower you with the grace to do more for the sick and less privileged in the society”, added the mother of the newborn.