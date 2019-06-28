Doris Obinna and Glory Ife

Thirty-six-year-old Benue State-born Theresa Isaac, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer needs about N800,000 to undergo surgery.

Theresa, a native of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, is on admission at the Nigeria Christian Hospital Nlagu, Aba, Abia State.

Her predicament started in late 2017, but without proper diagnosis, she went to different herbal homes and prayer houses. With little or no respite, her family was advised to seek medical attention at the Nigeria Christian Hospital, where she went for a pathology test and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Narrating her ordeal, she said: “During this period, I was heavily pregnant while suffering with pain in my left breast. Although I was managing the pain and thought it was a minor one that would soon go away, I was wrong. The pains were growing stronger while my pregnancy was growing, until it was due.

“Still, I could not afford to go for a proper check-up. I had little or nothing to go for test or scan. The pain still continued after I delivered my baby and even became severe. It was at the hospital that I complained to one of the nurses who advised that I should see a doctor for proper check-up.

“I took to her advice and a few months later my family was able to raise some money for me to go for a test at Nigeria Christian Hospital, where I did all necessary tests and scans.

“It was after the scan that it was revealed that I had a growing tumour in the left side of my breast. When I queried further to know what that meant and its implications, the doctor said it was breast cancer and it was at its early stage.

“The discovery came as a shock to me because, by then, I was still managing to breastfeed my baby. There and then I was advised by the doctor to stop the breastfeeding, though it was difficult breastfeeding her because of the pains and the breast milk was not even coming. If it came out, it did so scantly and the texture and colour of the milk was not normal, as it was different from the usual breast milk.

“My husband and I are into farming. We were blessed with three kids, but out of the three, we have one surviving daughter who will be two years old in a few months. I thank God for her life because it has not been easy, considering all I went through while pregnant with her.

“It was during my pregnancy, I think about six months into the pregnancy, that I started feeling this unusual pain in the left part of my breast. I felt it was just a minor sign, but it got to a point where the pains became unbearable.”

According to her medical report, she will have to undergo six courses of chemotherapy and surgery. But she said her family has exhausted all its resources.

Her consultant, Dr. Ananaba Carlyson, said she was presented with a breast disease.

“Histology carried out on her showed invasive ductal cancer of the left breast. She requires six courses of chemo, each estimated at N35,000 and a surgery estimated at N250,000 as well as about N200,000 for drugs and others.”

Theresa said: “Due to the poor financial condition of the family, we are unable to raise such an amount of money for my surgery. I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid.”

Anyone willing to assist Theresa may contact her on 09027320094. Payment could also be made to her Fidelity Bank account. The account number is 6322103028 and the account name, Isaac Theresa.