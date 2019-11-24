Organisers of National Women’s Dialogue have unveiled the hashtag for the 2019 edition of the event.

According to the organisers, the use of social media will expand the publicity reach.

“The chosen hashtag is #TheNigeriaWomenWant,” the Communication Chair, NWD 2019, Mary Ikoku, said in a statement.

The statement read, “We are launching the hashtag to push home our demands.

“The National Women’s Dialogue 2019 is themed ‘The Nigeria We Want’, and we have adopted this hashtag to create awareness for the upcoming event.

“The hashtag, #TheNigeriaWomenWant, is meant to announce the upcoming three-day dialogue, scheduled to hold at the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Abuja from November 27 to 29.”

It added, “The conference, tagged WOMANIFESTO ‘19, is to bring women together to dialogue and come up with a charter of demand on issues affecting women and children in the country.

“Delegates will be drawn from women groups, collectives, civil societies, entrepreneurs, professionals, social media influencers and women within the labour work force among others.”