The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Abuja, recently played host to over 1,000 women at the National Women’s Dialogue 2019, with the Theme: “The Nigeria We Want: Nigerian Women-A National Conversation.”

Tagged WOMANIFESTO ‘19, for those three days, women from all works of life gathered (First Ladies, Ministers, Senators, MDs, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, market women, people with disabilities) to deliberate on issues affecting them with special focus on five issues, violence against women, women political participation, women peace and security, sexual and reproductive right, women and poverty.

One of the prominent issues discussed was the killing of Mrs. Salome Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/ Aro campaign council, at the November 16th gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The side event was put together by Emerge Women together with Amazons for Change and Igala Noble Women Union and featured four of late Mrs. Abuh’s children, who gave a heart wrenching description how their mother died.”

Before the commencement of the event proper, prominent women including the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi took to the social media under the hashtag “What Nigeria Women Want to talk about the Ni- geria they want.

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy a Chief Whip, Federal House of Representatives, said: “I want a Nigeria where women are not labeled and disrespected for contesting an election. A Nigeria where a woman doesn’t get roasted because of her political stance! A Nigeria that provides a safe space for women and girls and ensures our sons are not used as thugs. One that provides equal access to all citizens regardless of tribe, reli- gion or gender.”