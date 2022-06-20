From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

There was confusion on Saturday, as the decomposing body of a woman got discovered in an office belonging to a man in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State.

The incident, which occurred when tenants of the building located at No. 10 Factory Road, along the busy Bata Area of the city, last Friday, began inhaling an offensive odour within their premises, a situation that led them to invite the caretaker of the building to the house, on Saturday morning, as it became more offensive.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Daily Sun gathered that on arrival, the caretaker, alongside the tenants, began opening and inspecting all the offices and discovered that one flat was locked and its occupant, whose name was given as Innocent Ukaumunna, not seen, while none of his phone numbers was working.

One of the doors of his apartment was forced open and Ukaumunna was seen with the unidentified woman’s decomposing body in the room.

One of the building’s occupants, who pleaded anonymity, said it was alleged that the deceased had come to the office with Ukaumunna earlier in the week, but she may have died of an unknown ailment, an issue the Aba North Police Division, has stepped up to unravel.

The body had been removed to a hospital mortuary where it was deposited with Ukaumunna taken into custody, to assist the police in its investigations.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .