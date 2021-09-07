From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A woman has allegedly caused the death of middle-aged Mrs. Theresa Uduma during fracas over grazing land at Amuro Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened on July 9, 2021, when Mrs. Ogeri Alazu took her goat to the bushy part of their neighbour’s backyard for grazing, against her wish.

According to the deceased’s foster son (names withheld), his mother had objected to grazing of animals behind her house because their neighbours’ sheep, lambs, goat kids and other animals usually invaded her farm when tied there and their tether mistakenly cut.

Sobbing uncontrollably, he said: “My life has crumbled. Mama was my only surviving caring relative, since I lost my parents years ago. How do I continue life? I was not around when it happened. I went to farm to work for people and support my mother. That woman killed her during fight because she did not want people to be tying their animals behind our house. We have a farm there, which the goats or sheep usually destroyed. The offspring of their animals are not tied because they are tender but they attack our crops in the nearby farm. Even their mothers, at times, their ropes would cut and because they are close to our farm they would enter and feed on the crops.

“They always quarrel about that. But Mrs. Ogeri Alazu always kept the goats there because that bushy portion of land is theirs. Why she would not always tether the animals far enough to avoid attacking our crops was what I don’t know.

“My mother was buried that week. I know I am a small boy and have no caring relative left, but I have reported this case to the police. My school principal has also promised to introduce me to an NGO that will assist me to get justice for my mother, free of charge.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Alazu, the suspect, was arraigned by the police before a magistrate’s court sitting in Abakaliki on July 27, on a one-count charge of causing the death of Mrs. Uduma.

The charge against the mother of six children read: “That you, Ogeri Alazu, aged 35 years, on the 9th of July, 2021, at Amuro Afikpo North, in the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully cause the death of one Theresa Uduma, ‘F’, by giving her fist blows on her head and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Volume 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

Police prosecutor, DSP Mathias Ezeli, opposed the bail application by the defense counsel.

The trial magistrate, Blessing Ibeabuchi-Chukwu, following lack of competent jurisdiction to hear such matters, ordered that the accused to be remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional Centre and also directed that the original case file, all other documents and evidence in the matter be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution for further prosecutions at the high court.

She adjourned the matter to August 10, 2021, for report of compliance.

