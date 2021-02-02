The Hon Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has promised to work in synergy with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in order to mitigate all forms of violence against women and children.

The Minister made the promise when the Director General of NAPTIP, Hajiya Imaan Seluiman Ibrahim led a number of the agency’s senior management staff on a solidarity visit to the Ministry of Women Affairs on Monday, 1 February,2021.

The Minister said that the visit of the NAPTIP’s DG is the first official visit she will receive since her assumption of office this year, and since her self-isolation as a result of covid-19 affliction.

Dame Pauline Tallen said that the Ministry has developed a very robust working strategy aimed at ameliorating hardship experience by women and children and called on the authorities of NAPTIP to cash-in on the experience garnered by her Ministry over the years to achieve its, NAPTIP mandate.

In the area of human trafficking, the Minister said that women and children are worse hit, that is why her ministry worked very hard the for the promulgation of the VAD, and Child Rights Acts.

She said that if NAPTIP and the ministry work together both organization would in a better working position to checkmate all incidences of women trafficking, prostitution and child labour.

Dame Pauline Tallen said that the outbreak of coronavirus has increased the incidences of incess and child molestation by parents in the country.

She said that it is dishearting to note that biological parents take advantage of their wards during the covid-19 lockdown.

The Minister called on parents, most especially male parents, to exercise restrain and stop abominable behaviors so that the Almighty will see our country through all security challenges and economic hardship.

Earlier, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim said that she has come to solicit for a good working relationship with the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim said that the mandate of her organization is to develop and execute programmes against all forms of human trafficking and female abuse.

“You will agree with me that the articles of trade in human trafficking are women and children. It is therefore important for my organization to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Women Affairs so that together we shall succeed”, she said.

The DG enumerated some areas that NAPTIP and the Ministry of Women Affairs could collaborate.

The areas of collaboration include; economic empowerment programs for women and children; training of personnel’s and advocacy visits, she said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of women affiars, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa promised to set up a committee; made-up of staff of the Ministry and those from NAPTIP to develop strategies and modalities for the two organizations to enable them achieve much for women and children.