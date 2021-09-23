By Joe Apu

Reigning Africa champions, Nigeria will today take on regular rival Cote d’ Ivoire in the first quarter-final game of the on-going FIBA Women’s Afrobasket 2021 at the Yaounde, Palais Polyvalent des Sports.

Cote d’ Ivoire, whose best finish in the Afrobasket is 4th place will be dreaming of picking a slot against a rampaging D’Tigress are are yet to drop a game since 2017.

With a 5-2 record over Cote d’Ivoire in the record of the Afrobasket, Nigeria looks good on paper to dominate her West African neighbour but that might not be the case as the Ivorien women are currently in good form given the way they took Guinea to the cleaners in the qualification for the quarter-finals 81-50.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Djefarima Diawara who poured in 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and Laetitia Sahie 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists in the game against Guinea will be keys to the game against Nigeria.

However, Coach Otis Hughley of Nigeria and team captain Adaora Elonu are sure to put their acts together as they pursue a third straight Afrobasket title.

Ezinne Kalu, Amy Okonkwo, Promise Amukamara, Oderah Chidom and Ify Ibekwe know that laying the hands on the title depends on going past Cote d’ Ivoire are keen about this encounter and want nothing else than victory when they file out at 11:00 am.

Other quarter final games for today are Cameroon versus Egypt while Senegal will play against Mozambique.

