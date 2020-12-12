By Peter Anosike

The Lagos State Coordinator of Soludo Support Group (SSG), Chief Tony Okeke, has described the womenfolk as the greatest political mobilisers and evangelists.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the women wing of the group that was formed to persuade the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Chief Okeke who is also the President of Mandilas International Trade Centre, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, said politics without women is a waste of time.

He said that women need to be carried along if their mission to convince Prof. Soludo to throw his hat into the ring would be realistic.

According to him, it is the women who would join hands as mothers to appeal to Soludo to listen to the clarion call of the people of Anambra State to come and lead them at this point in history.

Okeke said that Soludo Support Group has coordinators in all the wards in Lagos State for the mobilisation of Anambra people who are in large number in the state.

On the importance of Lagos State to Anambra elections, he said that Anambrarians living in Lagos have a lot of influence on the people living in Anambra State.

According to him, Lagos has the largest number of Anambra people outside Igbo land and are the breadwinners of those in Igbo land.

He said that though they still have coordinators in Anambra and the other parts of the federation, Lagos State is very strategic to their vision.

Okeke said that since the bulk of Anambra people are traders, Soludo Support Group has market coordinators in all the major markets in Lagos State, adding that every day, a lot of people who believe in Prof. Soludo are joining them.

Basil Osukwu who is the chairman of, Board of Trustee of the group and also the leader of Ndigbo Amaka, the umbrella body of 58 market associations in Lagos State said that Prof. Soludo is the man who the cap fits to lead Anambra at this point in time.

The newly inducted woman leader, Mrs Ifeoma Azike, commended the men in the Soludo Support Group for their gender sensitiveness.