There is an art exhibition coming up this weekend and I will love for you all to be my guests,” Bola said in excitement. “Tobs I will personally come and get you if you would like to come,” Bola said looking at me eagerly. My first instinct was to turn her down. You see Bola’s married lover is an Arts Collector and has been known to be involved in staging some of the biggest Art shows in Nigeria.

I knew he was involved somehow but when I opened my mouth to refuse, Jasmine stepped in. “Of course we will all come Bola, don’t worry about Tobs, I will pick her,” she said snootily in a voice that brokered no argument. I gave her a strange look but said nothing. Something fishy is definitely going on but this is not the time to ask questions. The following day Jasmine came to see me with a breakfast basket.

The breakfast basket was one of the best looking, smelling and tasty meals I had ever seen or eaten. It had fresh fruits, blueberry pomegranate jam, smoked pepper bacon, ham biscuit slices, perfect potfuls assorted gourmet coffees, blueberries, maple syrup, buttermilk pancake & waffle mix, buttermilk scone mix and oatmeal one of my favourites.

As soon as we were done with Breakfast, I rounded up on Jasmine. “What was all that about Bola and the Art Exhibition yesterday Jaz?” I asked curiously. “Well Bola and her beau have been having some ‘ish’ and this is the first time in a long while he is inviting her and her friends to an exclusive Arts Exhibition and dinner,” Jasmine said persuasively.

I was silent for a minute. The truth is I am not comfortable being around Bola’s married lover and all the girls knew how I felt about this, why on earth is Jasmine trying to get me to go for this Art thingy.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Bola; she’s just not a pretty face but also brilliant, caring and fun to be with. On top of that she runs her own business. I mean she could have any man she sets her sights on so why this loser? I thought disparagingly.

I have little empathy for ladies who date married men. If I say it is ethically and morally wrong, will I be wrong? Let’s not even go spiritual because some will say they see nothing wrong with it. No woman on planet earth is happy to share her man with another woman, including you so let’s not deceive ourselves.

I sighed heavily, I will have to decline this invitation but how do I do that without offending Bola? The month to me seems to be in a hurry or am I imagining it? Today is the Art Exhibition and Jasmine is on her way to my house. Try as I would I could not avoid it. Jasmine went on and on about our friendship and how important it is to keep that bond.

She feels I am too ‘judgy’ and that it is Bola’s life and so her decision to do as she pleases. I have never seen myself as ‘miss goody two shoes’, God knows I am not a saint but it’s not easy for me to go against what I have strong convictions about. I often wonder how some ladies feel, being the other woman.

Is it circumstantial? Or just out right greed, wanting what doesn’t belong to you? Why will any woman set her sights on a man that is already taken? What if the shoe were to be on the other foot, will they be so understanding or accommodating? I am yet to meet a woman who is ok with sharing her man. Not even those whose religion permits it are comfortable with doing that! Let’s not deceive ourselves; women are just as territorial as men when it comes to what belongs to them especially their men. I worry about Bola even if it may not appear so.

I worry about if her lover’s wife decides to ‘do something’; it is dangerous to hang around a married man, anything can happen. From ‘acid baths’ to ‘arranged deaths’, anything is possible. Anyways worrying about it, won’t change a thing, its best I try to make Bola see the error of her way.

