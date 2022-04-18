From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomole has described women as the most reliable allies whose roles cannot be undermined in Nigerian politics.

He stated this at the maiden Edo North AP women’s conference, held in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, organised by the women’s wing of the party.

Oshiomole, while stressing that women are known to be more committed and loyal to both the candidate and the party, added that the support of the women is needed if one wants to go far in Nigerian politics especially when one is seeking a political position.

The governor who recently declared his intention to contest for the Edo North Senate seat commended the women for coming out from their shells to seek political relevance and hold political offices in the country.

Earlier in her remark, the Edo State APC Woman Leader, Mrs Dame Omua-Okpaku, said the women’s conference is timely and pungent, explaining that some of the issues to be raised and debated at the conference will also have bearing on the rights and privileges of women being currently discussed in the National Assembly.

The event had the octogenarian mother of former Edo State governor, Aishetu Oshiomhole, as a special guest of honour and was also attended by top female politicians in Edo North and beyond.