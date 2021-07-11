As we get into the second half of this year, and in the face of the challenges confronting the nation, I want to urge women today to arise and take charge. The call on women to arise is driven by the compelling need for them to re-orientate themselves and have a new thinking about life. It is not about the negative vibes. Rather, the focus is for them to raise their game. There is need for women to invest in their physical, spiritual, financial and emotional well being.

For starters, women should admire and appreciate themselves no matter their condition. It will not be out of place for a lady to wake up in the morning, stand before a mirror and offer the Almighty God a sacrifice of praise for making her a beautiful being. Having all physical attributes complete and in prefect functioning state is a good reason to glorify God. The next thing is for the woman to invest in herself continuously and become a premium brand which herself and others would admire. Admiration and appreciation would come when a woman arises to invest in herself before others start noticing the good works.

Now, some of the needed investments could be to get more education, studying the processes and procedure of a successful business, to get the best out of it. Embracing more of the spiritual things while dropping frivolities is another way of investing in oneself. Whether married or single, you need to create an atmosphere of peace around yourself. You, as a woman, should not wait for another person to create that peaceful inner happiness for you. Like the Bible says, there is time for everything. There is a time for sowing and a time for reaping. There must be a time for a woman to invest in herself, to get that desired admiration and the happiness that comes with it. Investing in one’s self is not only about acquiring fashionable stuff, but looking deep to acquire other things. Investing in one’s life is a quality venture that would stand the test of time for the woman and her family. Followers of Pastor (Mrs) Funke Felix-Adejumo would have heard her say she got her first degree after four children. “I did not want a time when I would no longer fit my husband because I noticed that his circle of friends was changing. I went back to school and came out with the best result,” she said during one of her ministrations. It is very important for a woman to invest in herself, and that is what it means to arise. Investing in oneself as a woman gives mileage, raises the game, reduces or prevents the unnecessary abuse some women go through in the journey of life. The benefit of the investment in oneself is that the person gets to be celebrated by others.

Interestingly, God who made women pillars, knew they would need the solid foundation that would prevent them from crumbling when they are hit y strong waves or storms. If there is no strong hold, they would crumble physically, emotionally, career wise and relationships. Being pillars is not only when the enemies attack; there are times when it looks and sounds good, an arisen woman would entertain, feast and celebrate. There are also times when external forces would raise their ugly head against a woman or her family; it takes the feminism of an arisen woman to take charge and tackle such.

Today, women must arise and stop looking down on themselves. Hey woman, stop belittling yourself and feeling inferior no matter your economic condition. Do not let anyone give you a name or a tag. If you are fat, be proud and bold that you are fat; since the slim nature is more appreciated in recent times, fat ladies should be bold and embrace their God-given nature. There is no ugly woman on earth! It all depends on packaging and presentation. Someone can be fat and smart. Invest in good looks, exercise your body, eat healthily, wear a decent make-up and carry yourself like a lady bird. Life takes its toll on women if they live rough and carelessly. Every woman must learn to dress well, especially a married woman because no man wants an old bride beside him. It generally believed that men like varieties. Therefore, women must be different things at different times to themselves and their husbands. One should then flex with changes of good looks without going over board or being stupid about it. Let no woman be fanatically religious. Most marriages are frustrated because of poor looks, such that you find that at 37, the woman already looks 67 because of lack of care and maintenance. No, it should not be. Women, rise up, take charge and be unpredictably presentable in the home and outside. Pillars are not just made to fall on the floor, they stand like solid rocks. Women arise!

Again, women should arise financially. Be present at financial meetings and executions. It is not for nothing that various bodies and organizations encourage women empowerment which is very vital to everyday living. If the totality of a woman’s life depends on her husband financially, such women are a colossal disgrace and a misfit. Not until a husband comes, a woman cannot buy groceries, cannot give offering in church, shop for herself and the children, cannot take up financial responsibilities? A woman must be economically inspired and empowered, if not, her feminism is very questionable. Note from today that being a full time housewife is full time suffering. No matter how rich a husband is, make something out from your life and pocket, even if it means working from home, writing books, selling water and drinks. Empowerment is empowerment though they come at various levels. The message is do not be an idle housewife. There is something in women that makes them pillars. Strong pillars are not buried silently, or lie low with events, no! They stand erect and break the ceiling. At this point, we will not let the African submission make us get the biblical submission wrong. It is advisable for a woman to live her life in such a way that at least, her family and a few people around her will thank God for who she is. An empowered woman is a happier woman because she can live well and support others, not necessarily family members alone.

At over 30, if a woman is not married, or has been without a child for years, or was involved in several abortions does not mean God has forsaken the lady or that she is a chief sinner. If it was so, all would have died by now. One absolute truth is that God does not consult anyone before pouring a shower of blessings on such a person. That a husband walked out on a lady is not the end of the world. No one should be judgmental because at times, bad things happen to perceived good people and vice versa. After all, the rich also cry. Do not live in the past and refuse to live and enjoy life to the fullest in the present. If you can afford a car from your genuine income, please go ahead and buy one. If you can afford properties to rent, sell and own them in your name, please go ahead and do so. If touring is your thing, please enjoy it. If rich food from expensive restaurants excites you as a lady and your purse can handle it, please go and grab it.

Married women should not neglect ythemselves while pleasing others at all times. Give yourself a break and catch some fun. After asking your family what they want to eat at meal times, ask yourself what your body needs to eat. While shopping for the family, please buy something for yourself too. Arise and take charge. Do not let worries, responsibilities of life take the best part of your life, arise and take charge.

Dear People of God, for a woman to arise does not mean she would lose her feminism and become irresponsible. No, that is not the essence. It simply means to do positive things that will affect the lives of her people constructively. She would turn things around, from weakness to strength, from poverty to wealth, from unhappiness to felicitating moments. A woman that has arisen is filled with the new spirit and it manifests. Nagging, bitterness, prostitution, unbridled tongue and irresponsibility are not associated with the life of woman that has arisen. Competition, character assassination, slandering and idle gossiping are not qualities of the woman that has arisen; she is rather soaked in the water of right attitude of life. Simply put, what it means to arise is this: believe, improve and invest yourself.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.