From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chairperson of Standup for Women Society (SWS) in Kebbi state, Gimbiya Khadijat Saidu has urged parents to pay more attention to the upbringing of their children.

Saidu,stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi to commemorate the International Children’s Day 2021.

According to her, “the International Children’s Day was established in 1954 by the United Nations offers an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights that will build a better world for Children.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is,” Investing in our future, which means investing in our children” goes along way to show that we have a critical and sensitive role to play to ensure that we train our children properly and imbibe good manners in them so that they become remodels in future.”

She explained that every child has the right to good health, education, and protection, stressed that, every society has a stake in expanding children’s opportunities in life.

“However, even around the world, millions of children are denied a fair chance, Poverty affects children disproportionately.

” It is worth nothing that the state of the world children report by UNICEF shows that around the world, one out of five children lives in extreme poverty, living on less than US$1.90 a day. Their families struggle to afford the basic health care among other issues while insurgency, banditry and insecurity is adding more to their challenges.

“Standup Women Society is calling on all stakeholders to look into the issues of children because they are the leaders of tomorrow”.