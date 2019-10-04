Blackgold Basketball Club on Friday in Abuja defeated Taraba Hurricanes 69-50 in the ongoing Conference Phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

The second quarter of Friday game against the Hurricanes was a close contest but Blackgold edged their Taraba based opponents by 39-25 points.

It was, however, in the third quarter that the Blackgold started causing the Hurricanes trouble to take the quarter 56-39.

There was no hope for a comeback as Blackgold held firmly to their lead and capped their impressive performance with a 69-50 point victory.

Head coach, Lawal Daddy of Blackgold said that it started by using their strategies to win.

“We won this game and it was easy for us to play low against Air Warriors but first and foremost we are not on the way to Lagos because we needed two matches to qualify.

“Right now, we are having three win but still need one or two more to qualify for the Lagos trip,’’ he said.

On his part, the Coach of Taraba Hurricanes, Ahmadu Abba, said that they lost their game to Blackgold but feel much better because his team was “having a stepping stone.’’

He said after the game that his team would have to improve on their ball retention, defence and movement in subsequent games.

“Our next match is going to be a push win and we are set for it.

Blackgold will now face Plateau Rocks, while Taraba Hurricanes will try their strength against Adamawa Flames. (NAN)