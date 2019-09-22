“So are you going to tell us or are we just going to sit like statutes and wait till ‘God knows when’ before you say something?” Zara asked irritably. I gave Zara a warning glance. “Give her a minute to gather her thoughts, don’t rush her,” I said in indignation. After a few minutes Bola plunged in, “Her terms are as follows; one, I do not try to take him away from her, we share him.

Two, She gets 4 days of the week because she was there before me and I get 3. Three, I must never encroach on her day and most importantly I should not drain him sexually on the 3rd day so he does not feel too tired to perform his manly duties when it is her turn. Four, I must never be seen at family functions or social events with him and if coincidentally all 3 of us are in the same place, she takes precedence over ‘our man’.

Five, he is active in his old boys association and I must never go to any get together organised by them even when she is not in town…….” “Hold it! What kind of instructions are these? You can’t be serious?” Jasmine asked in amazement. I guess she echoed our sentiments; for various reasons of course.

For me I was appalled as Bola sat there spewing those words like she was talking about the weather. Kaycee sat motionless; I can only imagine what she must be thinking. Zara were spiting vituperations and using words that will make a virgin blush. “What da f**k!” Zara said, her eyes flashing fire. I could not believe what I was hearing; this woman is willing to share her husband with Bola! What will make a woman prefer to share her husband rather than loose him? Is it normal? The truth is no woman wants to share her man and if she is doing so, the pain never goes away. It remains a dull ache in her heart and one can actually die of a broken heart.

Rather than have two women, it is better to have a clean break. Again if you are married or engaged to a woman, there must have been something you saw in her that made you marry her or give her an engagement ring. Why do you have to keep looking? What are you searching for? Anyway I digress. Zara and Jasmine insisted that Bola ignore the request of the other woman and in fact take the man for herself.

Kaycee and I belong to another school of thought; for us Bola is the ‘other woman’ who is trying to break up a home.

I still repeat that it is wrong for a lady to have anything to do with a married man, there just is no justification. You do not like how your woman looks? Register her in a gym, buy her hot sexy cloths, educate her on how you like it in bed but please do not push her aside and believe some girl out there is a saint and so you will ditch your wife or fiancée for her.

You are toying with fire, by the time you realise it, she will be gone. Bola could not decide that night and decided to sleep over it. I like Bola, in fact I love her but the issue of this married lover was a sensitive one for both of us. I only contributed to the conversation so the girls do not feel I have a personal grudge against Bola.

Although that did not stop me from giving my opinion; which is for Bola to run in the opposite direction and never look back. Zara called me a coward but believe me when it comes to this? I am a coward! Women can be wicked, devious, malicious and unforgiving and I had no doubt in my mind that given a chance the other woman can hack my sweet Bola to death without blinking an eye. For the umpteenth time I reminded Bola of her beauty, intelligence, amazing body. She can have any man she sets her mind on so why this particular one with baggage? I just don’t get it!