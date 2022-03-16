By Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to celebrate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), a member of the Governing Board of the Council for the Regulation Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Princess Chi Ezeh, has encouraged Nigerian women to pick up careers in freight forwarding.

Ezeh made this remark while speaking with journalists after being re-elected into the CRFFN Governing Board recently.

While describing Nigerian women as resilient and industrious, she encouraged more women to venture into freight forwarding, stressing that there is no bias or perception that the practice should only be carried out by men.

Eze also expressed joy that she was reelected to the governing board, but regret that more women were not elected into the council.

Her words: “Women should be celebrated everyday and not just once a year. Women care for the family, build the homes, nurture children and also make success of their businesses or respective careers. As a freight forwarder, I want to seize this opportunity to encourage more women to join this business because it is lucrative and women can be very successful here.”

Speaking on the recent CRFFN election where she got the highest votes with 224 votes, she thanked the Transport Ministry and encouraged the newly elected board members to justify the decision of the voters.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, the organisers of the CRFFN Governing Board elections, the respective associations as well as the independent candidates. “I also specially congratulate all newly elected board members and implore everyone to work in unity to address the multifaceted challenges affecting freight forwarders in the country,” she said.

During the last administration, as the chairperson of the CRFFN Registration Committee, she played in crucial role to increase the number of registered practitioners from about 1,300 to over 4000, but Princess says she’s more concerned about creating more impact at the Council.

According to her, one area where CRFFN needs to focus on is to improve capacity of the freight forwarders in the industry, especially at a time Customs is reforming and there is the dire need for the freight forwarding practitioners to be on the same wavelength with Customs and other innovative technology.