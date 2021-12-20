From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described Nigerian women as important catalysts and contributors to the development of Nigeria.

Governor Wike stressed that women are catalysts that play very vital roles in the development of the nation at all levels.

The governor made the assertion at the inauguration of the executive members of Rivers State Chapter of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

He was also granted the NCWS HeforShe awards in recognition of his gender sensitive policies in the State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, the Governor explained, “You are catalysts and instruments for social engineering in our society. If women are not part of what society does, society will not progress.

“Everyman irrespective of who he is, has a woman whom he adores or loves. The late Dr. Myles Monroe once said, – women are incubators that transform, multiply and make better anything you give her.”

The governor urged women to be more vocal, involved and proactive to prevent the dwindling fortune of the nations socio-political and economic status.

He emphasized: “If our country is going down, you too have a responsibility to caution whoever is at the helm of affairs.

“We are told that the hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world. You rock the cradle of every child including grown men. The soft power you have is stronger than any other power. A lot of men are transformed by the power of women, through gradual persuasion and good examples.

“Whenever you see something good happening, promote and embrace it. And if you see something bad happening, speak against it and use your soft power to change it.

“Our government is very gender sensitive and friendly. We do not take for granted the affairs of women in the state. You will agree with me that the issues of women in Rivers State is at the front burner of this Government.

“For the first time in the history of Rivers State,the governor has set a record in women involvement with the first female Deputy Governor, first female senator, all female vice chairpersons in all the 23 LGAs, first female Chief Judges among others.

“With the inauguration of the NCWS in Rivers State, I believe that women in Rivers State will become more organized, having a united voice to speak for the good of Rivers State. Thank you our National President of NCWS for your sacrifices and passion to ensure the NCWS is revived in Rivers State which has been moribund for sometime. To the new executive members, I believe that with your inauguration, NCWS would come back to the glory days.”

The National President of NCWS, Mrs. Glory Laraba Shoda, thanked Governor Wike and his Wife, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike, for the protection and placement of women in key positions.

“We congratulate you for publicly acknowledging the strength of women and foresight on the importance of practicing an inclusive governance which will serve as a template for years to come. On behalf of women, we appreciate you for all your administration has done for Rivers women.”

She noted that the He4She Award was granted in honour of the Governor’s commitment to protect women and inclusiveness in governance.

She added that the NCWS has been diligent in engaging on political, social and economic advocacy for over 60 years with chapters in all the 770 LGA in the nation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and in the diaspora.

The President of NCWS, Rivers State Chapter, Mariam Tolofari, assured women of her dedication and commitment to foster the interest of women and girls in the State.