From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Caucus in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has described as appalling the alleged decision of the embattled national chairman of the, Uche Secondus, to procure a court from Nasarawa State judiciary, challenging his suspension.

A vacation court in Port Harcourt had on Monday, restrained Secondus from parading himself as PDP member and national chairman.

Caucus President, Ms. Doris Owaji, and Secretary, Mrs. Beauty Samuel, in a statement yesterday (Wednesday) evening, said they considered it curious that Secondus would opt for a court order from Nasarawa State judiciary, a state governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The caucus expressed: “In as much as we recognise the constitutional right of Mr. Secondus to seek legal redress, we consider it, however, curious that he opted to file a suit to challenge his suspension from the PDP in Nasarawa State, governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We had expected Secondus, who had been suspended in his Ward in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, for anti-party activity, to defend himself in the suit filed against him here in Rivers State.

“We have no doubt in mind that Mr. Secondus’ decision to file a suit in Nasarawa State proves that he must have entered into a conspiracy with the APC to thwart PDP’s quest to win the 2023 general elections.

“We find it absurd that Mr. Secondus, who has been a major beneficiary of the PDP, could desire to destroy the same party that brought him to limelight if he fails to achieve his inordinate ambition to perpetuate himself in office as National Chairman.”