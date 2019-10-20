Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has challenged women to be more actively involved in politics, stressing that their involvement would enhance development and overall nation building.

She gave this admonition while playing host to Nigeria League of Women Voters, Ogun State Branch led by its grand patron, Chief Iyabode Apampa in her office.

Salako-Oyedele further charged women to join hands with the present administration in moving the state forward.

In her remark, Chief Apampa called on the men folks to involve women in nation building by carrying them along in governance.

The Chairperson of the group, Mrs. Oluyemisi Egbeyemi, while commending Ogun State government for women inclusion in governance, solicited for the Deputy Governor’s support to encourage more women in future electioneering process.

The major highlight of the visit was the decoration of the Deputy Governor as the Matron of the Nigeria League of Women Voters.