Greater opportunities have been given women coaches at this year’s NPFL/LaLiga Youth Team Coaches Workshop which ended in Abuja yesterday.

A total of 12 women coaches participated at the workshop, which was the fourth edition. Some of the participants were loud in acknowledging their gains from the event organised under the auspices of the technical partnership signed by the League Management Company (LMC) and the Spanish League (LaLiga) in 2016.

The participants, who spoke with www.npfl.ng, commended the initiative by the LMC which has seen over 300 Nigerian coaches undergo training in the LaLiga football methodology, and described it as a vehicle for coaching and football development in the country.

A former Super Falcons player, who is now a coach, Mary Obianuju Godspower, praised the organisers for providing women coaches more opportunities to participate in the workshop.