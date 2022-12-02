From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, Chief Joseph Tegbe, said if Nigeria will develop and the country will get its electoral process right, women have critical roles to play.

He made the disclosure in his keynote address, tagged: ‘Women, Election and Decision Making’, at the national conference of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), held at NCWS Hall, Samonda, Ibadan on Friday.

Tegbe, who said that they must be relegated in the scheme of things, described women as collaborative and dynamic agents of change, with ability to make difference that benefits the society.

According to him, “In my experience in public and private governance spanning over three decades, I have had cause to interact and work with many fantastic women. Indeed, the best lieutenants I have had are women.”

Tegbe listed some women, who had made Nigeria proud in different capacities to include Margaret Ekpo, Mrs Folanke Solanke, the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, first female Vice-Chancellor and Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, first female Speaker of House of Representatives.

He also mentioned other women to include Captain Chinyere Kalu, first female pilot, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, first female Chairman of a bank, Mrs Nike Okundaye, first Black woman without a degree to lecture at Havard University, Prof. Adetowun Ogunseye, first female Professor and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, first female Speaker and Senator from Oyo State.

According to him, the quality of life in any society should be seen from the way such society treats its women, adding: “It is important to create a culture where women will have access to equal opportunities as their male counterpart.”

Tegbe promised that if elected as senator in 2023, he would work with other members of the National Assembly to make laws that would create a safe and equitable space for all, regardless of gender, ethnicity and social status.