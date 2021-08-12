From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country, the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) has declared a 40-day prayer and fasting session for peace and harmony.

The spiritual exercise, with the theme “Heal Our Land and Let there be Peace” had in attendance the Archbishop of Abuja Methodist Church, Oche Job; Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church C&S Worldwide, Esther Ajayi; Bishop Hope John Praise, and former Imo State governorship Candidate, Uche Nwosu.

President of WODDI Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, who addressed reporters in Abuja, said the supplication became expedient because of institutional failure to rescue the nation from the precipice.

Aside calling on government to double its effort in tackling the scourge, Okorocha called on God to have mercy on citizens and bail Nigeria out of the challenges.

‘Nigeria is still together because God. As a mother, I want to know at all times that her family and environment is peaceful.

“But looking at what is happening almost everywhere in this country, God laid it in my heart, I had that strong leading to reach out to men and women of God, my sister excellences in the 36 states of the country for us to come together and cry out to God because that is the only thing we can do as mothers and this is why we are here.

‘It is not about man or me; it is about this great country that I believe the world is waiting for.

‘We have people who are joining us virtually across the world. The most important thing is that we must come together as a people and pray.

‘We must forget our differences and seek the face of God and ask God for His forgiveness; let Him have mercy so that we will know peace again.

‘Our righteousness is like a filthy rag. So it is not about what we have done and what we have not done, we are just seeking the face of God because there is so much killing and we need to have our lives back as a people and as a nation.

‘For me, the government cannot do anything without God. So, it still falls back to us to ask God to strength the government and give them wisdom and grace to move the nation forward,’ she said.

Meanwhile, the former Chairperson of Onuimo Local Government Area, Imo State, Chikezie Nkechi, who corroborated Okorocha’s view, urged government to seek the support of the international community to put an end to the problem.

Nkechi said: ‘I am here because I am mother. It touches my heart to see our God heal this nation, Nigeria. We have cried so much.

‘We have lost a lot of souls. We, the mothers know what it means to lose a child not to talk of all the children we have lost all these years. So, the crisis from east, west, north and south, has not been easy.

‘And we the mothers are suffering the most. Most of our sons that are out there fighting for the nation lost their lives.

‘The government is trying its best but I want them to do more. Let them, for God sake, come up with strategic ideas on how to go about the security challenges we are having in this country.

‘May be, they should set up a committee and seek more international ideas because the situation needs urgent attention.’

