From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Kunini has called for more opportunities for the participation of Nigerian women in politics, governance and economic management.

Kunini stated this message issued in Jalingo, yesterday, saying the role women play in the stability and strategic planning at all levels have been grossly under-utilised to the detriment of the society.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“Let me use this opportunity to first of celebrate every woman out there especially our great women in Nigeria and Taraba. It goes even without saying that women have contributed enormously towards our development as a country.

Their roles at various levels remains indispensable. Sadly, they have remained at the receiving ends of most of the tragedies in this country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“In the North East and North West ravaged by insurgency and banditry, as well as the North Central torn apart by activities of killer herdsmen, a lot of women are suffering unspeakable pains trying to take care of their children at various IDPs camps across the states.

“A lot of women have been made widows because their husbands are killed in the line of duty or during attacks on communities. Clearly, it has not been a very easy time for the Nigerian woman. Sadly too, the level of representation of women in the system is simply not enough.

“It is therefore imperative that on a day like this, we all sit back and ask ourselves, as leaders, how we can get women more involved in politics and governance. We must break the myths that make the women look less human and deliberately make life easier for women. It is time to acknowledge and appreciate that women have more roles to play than just bearing children and maintaining the home. We need to see women more active in technology, entrepreneur, and all key sectors of the system.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Let me also say that, as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching, I encourage women to raise their stakes and participate more proactively in the process. They have good numbers and if we say politics is a game of numbers, then they must make the best of their numbers to make themselves very relevant subsequently.”