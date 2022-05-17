From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

It was another honour for the Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, who was listed as one of the Black Women in Asset Management, BWAM, 40 under 40 lists of women committed in shaping the future of asset management.

The list celebrates inspiring Black women in asset management who have demonstrated leadership and strong achievements in their professional career.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Black Women in Asset Management is an organization of professionals in the asset management industry aligned around a common goal to advance and retain black women leaders across all investment strategies.

Also in February, 2020, Adesuwa alongside other prominent women in the financial industry berthed 100 women in Finance in Nigeria aimed at harnessing the potentials of women in the corporate world.

Elated Adusuwa in statement made available to newsmen, expressed gratitude to (BWAM) just as she strongly advocated in bridging the inequality among women in accessing capital by having more women in investment decision making roles.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

She stated, “I am truly humbled and grateful to be recognized and to share the space with so many amazing women who are achieving great feats within the asset management space.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Thank you Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) for recognizing the work we do at Aruwa Capital Management as we are committed to bridging the finance gap that exists for female entrepreneurs while showcasing the untapped potential that exists when women are capital allocators.

“The present imbalance in access to capital for women in Africa is having detrimental effects on our socio-economic development and one of the quickest ways to solve this problem is by having more women allocating capital and in investment decision making roles.

“Mckinsey tells us that there could be an additional $28 trillion in global GDP if the gender gap is bridged, but currently, only 1.3% of the $69 billion in asset management is run by women and minorities. I am excited to be playing my part to bridge this gap and be an example for others.

“Thank you BWAM for shining a light on Black women, I often say “you can’t be what you can’t see”, I am hopeful this list will inspire young women to pursue careers in investments and asset management”.

Adesuwa is one of the youngest female private equity fund managers in Africa, an active investor and board member of many striving businesses in Nigeria across multiple sectors.