Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has received 10000 handmade face masks produced by the beneficiaries of the state first lady, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle’s maskup Zamfara initiative.

A statement by the Special Adviser,

Office of the First Lady, Hajia Fatimah Musa Muhammad said the first lady led the beneficiaries who produced the 10000 washable handmade face masks to present to the state government.

Hajia Aisha said with the presentation of the face masks, the Maskup Zamfara initiative had met the challenge of the state government which requested for 10,000 pieces of the face Mask to be produced by the trained beneficiaries, under the department of skills and Acquisition, Office of the First Lady.

The first lady assured that she will continue to provide enabling environment for women particularly the less privileged to enable them become self reliant.

Governor Matawalle tried on one of the mask and expressed his satisfaction at the quality of work done.

Matawalle commended the tailors and assured them of more patronage from his Office and the state government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

It will be recalled that the Mask up Initiative by the First Lady, which empowered 60 women across the three senatorial zones with the skills of producing face mask and hand sanitizers.