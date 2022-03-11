Elder statesman and business mogul, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been conferred with the Grand Patron of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

National president of the women engineers, Elizabeth Eterigho, while presenting Iwuanyanwu the award in his office in Abuja, said he was chosen because of his achievements and love for engineering profession.

Iwuanyanwu is a Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers, Fellow, Nigerian Society of Civil Engineers and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Eterigho said APWEN has come a long way since it was founded in 1982, adding that as a branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers it unites women engineers of all disciplines.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said APWEN, in three decades, has set up several initiatives and programmes to encourage engineering studies and practice among female Nigerians.

“APWEN is a platform for aggregation of efforts as well as a veritable tool for collaboration with organisations, governments and individuals that share our values and ideals. And the vision of APWEN is to be an advocate for advancement of women in the engineering profession towards national and global technological development,” she said.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, recipient of the national honours of Commander of the Federal Republic, Officer of the Federal Republic and Member of the Federal Republic, thanked the leadership of APWEN for finding him qualified for the honour.