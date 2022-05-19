Nigeria Women’s Football stakeholders, Wednesday were full of plaudicts for the sole sponsor of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six, Tulcan Energy Resources.

The Chairperson of the Women Football League Club Owners, and General Manager of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Matilda Otuene Oyiloha, told *NWFL MEDIA* Wednesday, that, the Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was a Iife saver for the women’s football league in Nigeria. “It came at a time, the Women’s league needed a life line. Their coming put some excitement on all the 14 clubs in the NWFL Premiership, and a bigger smile on the top clubs that qualified for the Super Six.

“When the news of Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship was broken to us in a meeting with the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, we the members of the Women Clubs Owners, started rejoicing and now that it has manifested, we are very happy and full of praises for the sponsors, we shall be grateful if the sponsorship continues for a number of years. It’s our prayer that the businesses of Tulcan Energy Resources will go higher and higher.

