From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Women for Women International has trained and empowered women who survived violent attacks in six Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The survivals who are mostly widows were trained on skills acquisition and gender based violence.

Country Director, Women for women International Bukola, Onyishi who addressed the Women during feedback session with change agents in Plateau State to round-up the two years programme said the organization has empowered women to be free from gender-based violence and build women’s skills to increase their participation in their communities.

She explained that women who benefited from the women for Women International programme were drawn Pankshin, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Riyom and Wase Local Government Areas respectively.

Onyishi, who was represented by Zainab Gbobaniyan said the deprivation of women resulting from violence should be of central concern to governments and to societies at large.

The Country Director said the exposure to intimate partner violence is linked with a multitude of adverse physical health outcomes, including acute injuries, chronic pain, gastrointestinal illness, gynecological problems, depression, and substance abuse.

The Director noted that the change agents has engage with decision makers and power holders in adaptive ways that contextualizes deprivations and gaps reinforced by poor domestication, passage and implementation of gender responsive laws and policies.

She commended the change agents in the six Local Government Areas of Plateau State on the effort done so far and encouraged them to continue in the struggle, saying women for Women International and other partners are ready to partner with them is their Independent programmes.