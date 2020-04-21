More childbearing age women in Niger are now accessing family planning following the lockdown imposed by the State Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Hassana Amos, the Assistant Officer in Charge of the Family Unit at the Family Support Programme (FSP), a Primary Health Care facility in Limawa area of Minna, disclosed this, yesterday.

Amos spoke at a one-day Challenge Initiative (TCI) media field trip on family planning to the FSP facility.

She said more women were coming to the facility to access two months injectable method of family planning to avoid getting pregnant during the lockdown.

“We are attending to more women during this lockdown, especially on off-day (alternate days when people are allowed to go out of the house) within the week. Many of them preferred the injection type for two months. They preferred the injection because they feel it will still enable them to get pregnant immediately when they are ready without delay,’’ she said.

According to her, blood pressure examination and pregnancy test were also conducted on the women to ensure they were fit to access the family planning. Amos added that the facility rendered family planning services such as injectable pills, implants and IUCDs.