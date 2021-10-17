By Chinenye Anuforo

A group, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), has concluded plan to mark its 20th anniversary and annual conference.

The event with the theme: “Celebrating Legacy” aims to celebrate outstanding women for their contributions to development of Nigeria and Africa.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include Legends Ball, Art and Fashion Exhibition, Golf Tournament, Virtual Masterclasses and a special edition of its Big Sister (a corporate social responsibility programme).

Chairpersons for the main conference billed for the 4th and 5th of November 2021 are Folake Solanke, Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Chairman/Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers – Lady Maiden Alex Ibru.

Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Economist and Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, CON; former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, as well as the founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCo) and FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola are among personalities expected to grace the occasion.

Mrs. Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo at a briefing stated said: “We are excited to reflect on the WIMBIZ story and our journey thus far. We encourage everyone to join us so we work as a collective team to build a new narrative for women. The power is in our hands.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .