From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG), a women empowerment and advocacy group dedicated to good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment, has commended Governor Willie Obiano for recognizing and rewarding Mrs Eunice Ngozi Onuegbusi.

Mrs. Onuegbusi who hails from Ukwulu, Dunukofia LGA of Anambra state was seen in a viral video that surfaced during the just concluded governorship election in the state where she vehemently rejected a bribe of N5,000, opting instead to vote her conscience. In appreciation of her forthrightness, Governor Willie Obiano, invited her for recognition and rewarded her with a cash of one million Naira.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, (JCA RTD), the founder and CEO of AWFG, through a press release issued yesterday stated that there are other exemplary women like Mrs Onuegbusi in Anambra and in Nigeria.

According to her, one of the visions of her NGO is to identify such women, empower them in their businesses, political aspirations, and other endeavors in order to create a new crop of rural women, the bulk of voters in elections, who will always eschew money politics.

Hon. Justice Iyizoba stated that it is necessary for our politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is by providing the people who elected them into office with good governance – through the provision of the necessary social amenities to make life worth living – good roads, good schools, jobs, good healthcare, water supply, electricity, etc.

She called on the government, public and private institutions to recognize the importance and relevance of women in the scheme of things. According to her, women deserve greater representation in governance at all levels. She said women, as mothers of the nation, know where the shoes pinch and have a lot to say and contribute towards making things better.

