From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ogene Ifunanya Women Association (OIWA) in conjunction with Women Aid Collective (WACOL) today stormed Central School Awgu with the campaign against gender-based violence.

The President of the association, Mrs Agnes Odo, in an interview, said that though the pupils were still very young, it was necessary to equip them with the right orientation which will guide them in the future.

“They were all happy with the message we brought. We want the people to understand that whether one is male or female, they person is first of all human. So we want to get this to the schools so that change will start from there.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Florence Okafor, who expressed satisfaction with the content of the outreach said that she was considering making lessons on gender based violence a part of the school extra curricular activities.

A pupil, Michael Goodness, said he learnt that early marriage for girls was very dangerous because it could lead to serious health challenges that may affect the future of the girl child negatively.

He further said that henceforth, he would help his sister in house chores which thought was only for the girls.

