Felix Ikem, Nsukka

No fewer than 7000 women on the aegis of Enugu North Senatorial District Women Forum on Monday in Nsukka protested what they described poor performance of some National Assembly members from the area.

the group had started the day with prayer at Nsukka Sports Club before they proceeded to Nsukka Local Government secretariat to register their protest.

Some of placards carried by the protesters reads “Sen. Chukwuka, stop Bible quotation, show us your achievement”

“Pat Asadu, stop using our children to achieve your selfish political interest, enough is enough.

“Pat Asadu, show us your achievement after 18 years in NASS.” among others.

Speaking with newsmen the spokesperon of the forum Mrs Ugwu Victoria said the forum comprised of women from Enugu North senatorial District that meet every month to pray for good welfare and progress of the district.

She said that the women were not satisfied with performance of national lawmakers in the district especially Sen Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North senatorial District in senate and Hon Pat Asadu representing Nsukka LG/Igboeze-South in House of Representative.

“We are carrying out this protest so that they will know that we are not happy with their performance so that they will sit up.

Asadu has spent over 16 years in House of Representative but nothing to show for it in the constituency.

“We will continue to pray so that they will sit up, by bringing development to the as well as give employment to our children, “she said.

The forum was disappointed that no official of Nsukka LG was on hand to address them as they quietly dispersed.

However, in a swift reaction, the Uzo-Uwanui LGA women members of the forum led the their coordinator Mrs.Elizabeth Eze has disassociated women from the LG from the protest.

According to her, “What happened today was an ambush because we gathered here for our normal monthly prayer only to see some women protesting against our representative in national assembly which was never planned for.

“There was never a time we discussed in our forum that we will protest against federal lawmekers or anybody on Monday in Nsukka,” she said.

When contacted, Sen Utazi directed our correspondent to speak with his Personal Assistant on the issue.

Speaking Mr. Alphonsus Ezeugwu said it was unfortunate that some misguided women in the district had hijacked the forum for their political interest.

Ezeugwu said Utazi would continue to offer quality representation to the district as no amount of blackmail would stop him from the good work for the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District.

“I am not surprise some people in the district are already playing 2023 politics.

“I commend Uzowani LG women from condemning the protest in all entity

Meanwhile efforts to get comment from Mr Pat Asadu’ was not fruitful as calls and text message sent to his mobile phone were not replied as at the time of this report.