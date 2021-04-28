Socio–Cultural Group, “Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo” has lamented the increasing insecurity in the South East geopolitical region and called on governors of the affected states to check the trend.

Mrs Josephine Anenih, the President-General of the group made the call at a news conference in Awka on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Southeast had witnessed crisis in recent times with violent attacks on security personnel and formations which had resulted to deaths and loss of property.

Anenih, a former Minister of Women Affairs said the sense of insecurity in the region was so strong that people now lived in fear, while parents were afraid to send their children to school for fear of attack.

She said governors of South East states should be united and play fatherly role by making efforts to bring the angry youths to a roundtable for dialogue and possible way out.

“We are saddened by the fact that blood is being spilled all over the country as women we are appalled that we cannot go about our businesses without fear of being killed, raped, kidnapped or abducted.”