From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Women groups in Enugu have risen against what they called dehumanisation of a widow in Agunese Affam-Mmaku Community in Awgu Local Government of Enugu State.

The widow was reported to have been stripped naked and paraded round the community unclad for allegedly picking snails from a sacred forest in the area.

The women groups noted that what was done to the widow as seen in the viral video in the social media is unacceptable and must be condemned and justice given to the woman.

In their joint statement, signed by the Executive Director/President Heroine Women Foundation and President Women Support Women, Onyii Mamah; Country Director/Executive Director, Global Society for Anti-Corruption and Amaka Nweke Foundation, Mrs Amaka Nweke; Coordinator Anambra Women General Assembly Enugu State Chapter, Mrs Ndidiamaka Ikeobi and

BOT member Nigeria Association of Women Journalist, South East zone, Lolo Ngozi Mbah, the women insisted that it was inhuman to strip a woman of her pride which is her covering for mere pieces of snails.

The statement further reads, “It hurts further to know that these snails are not lab-manufactured or already offered to the god’s but termed sacred on the basis of archaic laws.

“We raise our voices in the loudest to condemn this impunity, this shame called protecting a supposed sacred site. We outrightly lend our voices and actions to declare to the world that this is totally unacceptable. This act is wild and desperately annoying.

“How do we preserve this woman’s nudity after parading her nakedness to the world. The swiftness and virality of the social media is not one to be joked with as we can shamefully agree that half of the world must have seen this by now .

“We condemn every part of this and say that the culprits must be brought to book. They must apologize to the women folk nationwide and pay a huge sum to this woman after packing bags of snails to plead with her.

“As we write this, we wish it never took place, how much longer will the women continue to be a societal ridicule and thrash. This is totally unacceptable and devastating. We condemn every spot of chauvinistic decision taken on this woman. Would they have done this to a man ? Yes!! Maybe if he was caught as a high-way thief or a killer absolutely not for picking snails.

“God have mercy on the future of women in our society. No single man said hold on, not even one. It’s totally regrettable and no amount of plea can cover our minds eye from remembering her nakedness.

“We condemn this with all of our hearts as women, human rights activist, organizations for women and all humans.”