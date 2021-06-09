The Nigeria’s Women Handball Team began their Africa Women Handball Championship on a losing note as they lost to DR Congo in the first match of the Championship.

The match, which was played in front of few fans at the Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Complex, saw Nigeria capitulate 16-35 to their Congolese counterparts in the first match of Group B.

The Coach Rafiu Salami tutored side couldn’t match up to the DR Congo girls and paid dearly for some missed opportunities as the first half ended with a 18-3 scoreline in Favour of the Congolese.

Nigeria came back with determination to reduce the deficit and better defenders and scored some important goals but they still couldn’t outscore DR Congo.

The match ended 35-16 and DR Congo leads group B.

Cameroon will play Kenya in the other group B match later on. The National Women Handball Team will next play Cameroon on Thursday.