By Adewale Sanyaolu

Women in Energy Network (WIEN), the platform providing convergence for professional women playing in the energy industry have announced plans to launch its flagship Supernova Girl Scholarship Programme and Science Fair.

The programme scheduled for Bille community in Rivers State is sequel to the virtual launch of the Supernova Girl initiative which targets early grooming of girls in senior primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools into taking careers in science and technology related disciplines.

The fair promises to be grand inspiration programme for girl children with keen interests in studying mathematics and science subjects, and WIEN comes with strong motivational incentives that include scholarships, dressings, books and other instructional materials.

According to the President of WIEN, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, “Scholarships will be awarded to 15 students selected through written exams and science experiment across the three cadres. School uniforms, school sandals, bags, and text books will be distributed to about 467 students in Bille community.

“WIEN is confident that early contact with the target group will indeed spark off a desire and an ambition of the girl child to study the sciences and ultimately pursue engineering as a profession and get them ready for a career in the Energy sector.”

Ogbue added that “the overreaching objective of the program is to ignite passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in young girls and to showcase the socio-economic value and application of STEM in our everyday life.”

“Inspired by the successful launch of the Supernova Girl flagship program and overwhelming positive energy generated by the virtual launch which was attended by key players in the energy value chain, we use this medium to really appreciate all our partners,” Ogbue declared.

The physical launch of the Supernova Girl and Science Fair will be graced with the esteemed presence of Bille community leaders and top officials of the Rivers State government.

The father of the day is Agbaniye-jike XVIII, HRM King Igbikingeri Ngwowari Cornelius Herbert, the Amayanabo of Bille Kingdom; and mother of the day is the wife of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, H.E. Hon Justice Eberechu Nyesom Wike.

Illustrious son of Bille Kingdom, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye (FNSE) is the keynote speaker; and other speakers include the former Permanent Secretary at Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Justina Junmbo; and the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema LGA, and a United Nations POLAC Ambassador for Peace, Mrs. Okorite Adiele.

Spokesman of WIEN, Charlotte Essiet, explained that members of WIEN will during the event also host an interactive sensitization session with parents, guardians and teachers to inspire positive attitude and support for females in the pursuit of STEM.

