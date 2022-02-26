Mofolusade Sonaike’s latest movie, Laura’s Bubble, will give hopeless women the opportunity to rediscover themselves.

Directed by Remi Ibinola, the movie, which premieres in Lagos next month, features Nollywood heavyweights like Funsho Adeolu, Blessing Onwukwe, Scarlet Gomez, Tessy Brown, Otunba Okunuga and Israel Eziedo.

On the reason for producing the movie, Sonaike said: “A lot of women lose themselves once they get married. It’s even worse when they experience challenges having children or losing their spouse. They literally stop living and put their lives on hold. The message of the movie is multi-dimensional but in summary, it shows that with the right support system, women who have lost themselves after marriage or even after the loss of a spouse, can rediscover themselves and start to live again. We are saying to all women out there that you matter, you deserve to live up to the fullness of your potential.”

