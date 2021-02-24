From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Special Adviser on Women and Children to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Halima Hassan Tukur, has urged women across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration in the state.

Tukur, a former House of Representative member representing Yauri-Shanga and Ngaski federal constituency in the 6th and 7th National Assembly, stated this while speaking with reporters in Birnin Kebbi.

She stated that her efforts are meant to ensure women are involved in the decision and election processes.

According to her, ‘the ongoing APC registration is a good exercise because we have to register new members and those already there have to revalidate their cards, which means that everybody is very important. They have to be card-carry members of any political party so that they can have a sense of belonging. So, this exercise is a very important exercise.

‘I came to the state and I was able to mobilise 14 NGOs that are willing to participate and willing to mobilise women, sensitise them to come out en mass to get their membership cards so that they would be card-carry members. Women are the front runners doing their best to elect leaders. This time around they would not be relegated to the backyard in this registration of APC members…’

While expressing delight over the performance of the APC administration in the state, Tukur explained that the officiating officers of the membership registration should be transparent and time conscious during the exercise.

She said: ‘What we are expecting from the officers of the exercise is that we are expecting them to be transparent, to be times conscious, they should come out at the right time so that people would have enough time to register and be card-carry members of APC. I hope they would comply with the rules and regulations guiding the exercise.

‘All that we know is that, at every unit, women are ready to come out en mass to register. We can even predict, because, when we went for sensitisation, a lot of women came out and they welcome the ideal and they are ready to participate fully.

‘We have started the mobilisation through these NGOs and we are very optimistic that women will come out en mass. I want to appeal to our women to come out en mass. They can not sit down at home, they need to come out en mass to register as APC members so that they can elect credible and good leaders. They must register to elect their leaders. We don’t know, they might cancel delegates primary and allow card-carrying members to elect their candidates.’

She added that the ruling party, APC, will retain Kebbi State, stressing that the people of the state are satisfied with the performances of the APC administration.